Foundry Field poster design workshop encourages youth to dig into history

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County teamed up with Notre Dame design students for a “Foundry Field Workshop” at the Southeast Neighborhood Center.

The Foundry Giants played in the Studebaker Industrial League in the 1920s, featuring players that went on to play in the Negro Leagues.

On Wednesday, the group designed and created posters using street-art stenciling techniques with custom uniforms of 12 Foundry Giants. The posters will be installed at Foundry Field next month alongside a mural of the Foundry Giants.

“This team played in this neighborhood; the park is going to be a neighborhood park,” said Clinton Carlson, associate professor of design at Notre Dame. “The Boys and Girls Club will use the field, and we wanted to make sure they were a part of this project.”

The workshop educated the group about the story of Dusty Riddle and Alonzo Poindexter, two of South Bend’s first Black police officers who played for the Giants.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay High School - South Bend
South Bend School Board votes to close Clay High School
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources searches the waters of Lake Monroe Monday,...
Bodies of missing IU students recovered from Lake Monroe
2 teens facing charges after fight at Goshen High School
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Troopers found approximately14.2 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately16.9 grams of...
Tip leads to arrest of South Bend woman for dealing meth, cocaine

Latest News

LangLab opens artist-run café in South Bend.
LangLab opens artist-run café in South Bend
LangLab's artist-run cafe opens in South Bend.
LangLab's artist-run cafe opens
Foundry Field poster workshop encourages youth to dig into history.
Foundry Field poster design workshop encourages youth to dig into history
SBCSC honors teachers during ‘Celebration of Excellence in Teaching’ ceremony.
SBCSC honors teachers during ‘Celebration of Excellence in Teaching’ ceremony