Foundry Field poster design workshop encourages youth to dig into history

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County teamed up with Notre Dame design students for a “Foundry Field Workshop” at the Southeast Neighborhood Center.

The Foundry Giants played in the Studebaker Industrial League in the 1920s, featuring players that went on to play in the Negro Leagues.

On Wednesday, the group designed and created posters using street-art stenciling techniques with custom uniforms of 12 Foundry Giants. The posters will be installed at Foundry Field next month alongside a mural of the Foundry Giants.

“This team played in this neighborhood; the park is going to be a neighborhood park,” said Clinton Carlson, associate professor of design at Notre Dame. “The Boys and Girls Club will use the field, and we wanted to make sure they were a part of this project.”

The workshop educated the group about the story of Dusty Riddle and Alonzo Poindexter, two of South Bend’s first Black police officers who played for the Giants.

