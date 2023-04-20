First Alert Forecast: Hit & miss showers this Thursday

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of T-showers throughout the day. Our highest chance of rain will arrive Thursday evening and overnight as a cold front moves in. High near 80F. Wind SSW at 15 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves in. Severe weather is NOT expected, but brief gusty wind speeds of 40+ mph are likely as the front moves through. Low 48F. Wind WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of a few lingering showers during the early morning hours. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 62F. Low 40F. Wind W at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: On-and-off showers will be possible on Saturday but conditions turn mostly dry on Sunday. Friday’s cold front will keep temperatures from reaching into the 50s this weekend. Rain chances are highest in the early morning on Saturday and late evening.

