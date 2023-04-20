Fallen Indiana State Prison employee to be laid to rest Thursday

Mike Keel
Mike Keel(Indiana Department of Correction)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Prison employee who died from his injuries after being assaulted by an inmate last week will be laid to rest on Thursday afternoon in Valparaiso.

Mike Keel was a maintenance foreman at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. He recently celebrated his 29-year anniversary of working with the Indiana Department of Correction.

Keel was struck with a steel pipe by an inmate working in the steel shop at the prison. Sadly, he did not survive his injuries.

Services will be held for Keel on Thursday at Valparaiso Nazarene Church, which is located at 2702 E. Glendale Boulevard.

Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CDT, with funeral services beginning immediately afterward. Following the services, attendees will go outside for the Honors portion of the ceremony.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday in LaPorte County and Porter County in honor of Keel.

If you would like to offer your support to the Keel family, a memorial and educational fund has been set up in Mike’s honor. Donations can be made at any Horizon Bank.

