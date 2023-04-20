Clay High School students stage walkout to protest future closure

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Clay High School staged a walkout on Thursday morning in protest of the school’s imminent closure.

The protest comes after the South Bend School Board voted earlier this week to close Clay after the 2023-2024 school year.

Officials with the South Bend Community School Corporation say the purpose of the decision is to tackle declining enrollment and improve student achievement as part of the school corporation’s “Facilities Master Plan.” However, it has been met with a lot of opposition from the Clay community.

The corporation says it has systems in place to make the transition as smooth as possible. Meantime, some parents are threatening to take legal action.

