Clay High School students stage walkout to protest future closure

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Clay High School staged a walkout on Thursday morning in protest of the school’s imminent closure.

The protest comes after the South Bend School Board voted earlier this week to close Clay after the 2023-2024 school year.

Officials with the South Bend Community School Corporation say the purpose of the decision is to tackle declining enrollment and improve student achievement as part of the school corporation’s “Facilities Master Plan.” However, it has been met with a lot of opposition from the Clay community.

The corporation says it has systems in place to make the transition as smooth as possible. Meantime, some parents are threatening to take legal action.

We’ll have more on this story in our evening newscasts starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Bicyclist dies from injuries after getting hit by semi in Elkhart County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The bicyclist, identified as 34-year-old Carl Prince of Goshen, died on Tuesday from the significant head injuries he suffered in the crash.

News

Clay High School students stage walkout to protest future closure

Updated: 1 hour ago
The decision to close the school has been met with a lot of opposition from the Clay Township community.

News

Woman hurt in shooting at Mishawaka hotel

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mishawaka Police Department says officers were called around 4:15 a.m. to the Extended Stay America in the 5300 block of N. Main Street.

Latest News

News

Woman hurt in shooting at Mishawaka hotel

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mishawaka Police Department says officers were called around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday to the Extended Stay America in the 5300 block of N. Main Street.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart man

Updated: 3 hours ago
Roger Ray, 69, was last seen around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Fallen Indiana State Prison employee to be laid to rest Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A visitation and funeral services will be held for Keel on Thursday afternoon at Valparaiso Nazarene Church.

News

Lippert gives back to local nonprofits, schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Over the course of three days, more than a thousand Lippert employees pack boxes full of necessities for local nonprofits.

News

Bicyclist dies from injuries after getting hit by semi in Elkhart County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The bicyclist, identified as 34-year-old Carl Prince of Goshen, died on Tuesday from the significant head injuries he suffered in the crash.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Roger Ray, 69, was last seen around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday.