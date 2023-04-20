Bring Your Own Cup Day returns to 7-Eleven this spring

Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and...
Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bring Your Own Cup Day is returning to 7-Elevens across the country to kick off Slurpee season.

Customers are challenged to tap into their creativity and grab their favorite cup, astronaut helmet, mason jar, pie tin or any other unconventional container and fill with their favorite flavor of Slurpee for $1.99.

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden said in a news release.

“From a cowboy boot to a fishbowl ... the more creative the cup, the better. We can’t wait to see what our customers come up with this year.”

Here’s what customers need to know to participate:

1. Make sure the cup is food-safe and clean.

2. Ensure the cup can fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display so it will fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

3. Confirm the cup is leakproof.

Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

The promotion is limited to one cup per customer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Keel
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana State Prison employee
Troopers found approximately14.2 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately16.9 grams of...
Tip leads to arrest of South Bend woman for dealing meth, cocaine
The area of the reported shooting.
Police investigating reported shooting at Brookside Mobile Home Park
Burton received the award on April 19, 2023.
Penn’s Markus Burton named 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball
2 teens facing charges after fight at Goshen High School

Latest News

In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
For a handful of Michiana school robotics teams, the dream of making it to the World Robotics...
Michiana schools compete in Robotics World Championship
Shiites observe the crescent moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal,...
Muslims end Ramadan, begin holiday amid war, reconciliation
William Swihart faces preliminary charges of three felony counts of burglary and three...
Man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in Marshall County