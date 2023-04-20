Bicyclist dies from injuries after getting hit by semi in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from his injuries after he was hit by a semi while riding a bike last week in Elkhart County.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened last Thursday, April 13, on State Road 119 just west of County Road 13. According to police, the semi was traveling southwest on State Road 119 when it hit the bicycle traveling on the roadway directly in front of it.

Police also say reflectors were unable to be seen at the time.

The bicyclist, identified as 34-year-old Carl Prince of Goshen, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. In an updated press release sent to 16 News Now on Thursday morning, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says Prince died on Tuesday from the significant head injuries he suffered in the crash.

The driver of the semi, a 58-year-old Elkhart man, was not hurt in the crash.

