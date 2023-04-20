Beacon Health System ending pediatric endocrinology services

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the end is near for endocrinology services for kids in South Bend.

The development has upset some parents of patients.

Maddie and her mom Debra Gasper have battled Type 1 juvenile diabetes for about eight years now.

While they’ve always been able to count on Beacon Health System’s pediatric endocrinology services during their journey, those days are now numbered.

The services will end July 2, at which time two doctors will leave the Group Pediatric Multi-Specialty office in South Bend.

“I cannot describe to you how I feel. And because my daughter is a Type 1 diabetic, we go every three months. She’s still going through growing stages and as a type one diabetic, when you’re going through growing stages, you’re constantly changing your insulin levels and we are in constant contact with then,” said Debra Gasper of Granger.

“I’m greatly concerned about the closing of this specialty,” said the mother of a diabetic son, Michelle Asmus. “It’s my understanding that there’s over 500 type 1 diabetics in the area, and so access to care is a great concern.”

Beacon Health System provided a written statement saying it was a “difficult decision” to end pediatric endocrinology services effective July 2 and that the move was due to “low patient volumes and the need to re-direct resources to other healthcare services to support our community.”

In the statement, Beacon pledges to help patients find new providers.

“They sent us a letter stating a few places that we could go and they’re all very far away,” Debra Gasper said. “Closest being Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Chicago, Portage, Michigan. To be able to have to go to someone we don’t know and someone else in a different city, to help us with these issues. It’s extremely sad.

