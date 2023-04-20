4/20 celebrations in Southwest Michigan are once again a “hit”

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Blunts, bongs, and baked goods—just a few of the ways people are celebrating the stoner’s holiday of choice—4/20.

We stopped by a few dispensaries in Michigan to see all the people rolling up to get inside their doors today.

For many people, today is just another Thursday, but for marijuana consumers and business owners, today is the biggest day of the year.

“I’ve been smoking since ‘72 and it’s getting more accepted now,” said Nobo customer Stephanie Hanson.

“It’s just a chance to get together with my friends and do what we love to do most,” said Nobo customer Tiana Whitlock.

“The growers are good, the strains are good, you always got a great selection,” said Nobo customer Josh Fogle.

And that’s just putting it bluntly. Nobo Provisioning Center in Edwardsburg made sure the wait was worth it for these customers, by providing the perfect munchies to complement their cannabis.

“Be patient with your budtenders today. Something we like to focus on is giving people that experience of coming in, and purchasing the cannabis, and walking them through the effects, the flavors, and all the different nuances of the cannabis industry,” said Nobo Provisioning Center general manager Adam Rapp.

Some customers couldn’t believe who they were THC-ing after meeting the Co-owners of Primitiv Elevated Wellness in Niles—a joint venture between Detroit Lions legend and Hall of Famer, Calvin Johnson, and his Motown teammate Rob Sims.

“Cannabis has been so influential in my life, in my playing days, and after in my business. I’m just happy we get to celebrate the plant and celebrate in this fashion,” said Primitiv Co-owner and former Detroit Lions lineman Rob Simms.

Consumption does come with caution, however. While marijuana use and possession has been legal for Michigan adults since 2018, it’s still illegal to drive high and to bring weed across state lines, a mistake that comes with a high price, especially with the number of customers coming from Indiana.

“It’s still illegal in Indiana. So, if you’re traveling across state lines, you know, bringing in marijuana from another state, whether it’s Michigan or Illinois, you face the risk of enforcement, whether that is having your drugs taken or even actually being arrested for it because it is still illegal. So be mindful of that and know your laws, and just play it safe,” said SBPD Lieutenant Kyle Dombrowski.

While there’s never really been a case where someone has died solely from marijuana consumption, Lt. Dombrowski says they’re seeing an increase in other more dangerous drugs getting mixed in with the marijuana people buy on the street, which is still a common way for people to get it in Indiana.

No matter which side of the border you live on, it’s always illegal to drive high.

“I think the big thing is that if you’re going to be consuming, whether it’s alcohol or any types of prescriptions, or even marijuana, is getting behind a wheel. Distracted driving and driving under the influence are huge things. We have to keep our roadways safe,” Dombrowski said.

Something to keep in mind so your 4/20 doesn’t go up in smoke.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.