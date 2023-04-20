2 injured in Elkhart shooting
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says two people were hurt in a shooting on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called just before 1 p.m. to the 800 block of Hiawatha Drive.
Police tell 16 News Now that a male and a female suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Details are currently limited, but we are expecting to learn more information.
