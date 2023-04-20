2 injured in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says two people were hurt in a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 1 p.m. to the 800 block of Hiawatha Drive.

Police tell 16 News Now that a male and a female suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Details are currently limited, but we are expecting to learn more information.

