What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Pulled Pork Sandwich (Osceola United Methodist Church - 431 N. Beech Road) Wednesday, April 19, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Sandwich, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, dessert, and drink. Cost: pre-sale, $10 (call church office or pickup at church); at-the-door, $12. Carryout available. Call 574-679-4435.

Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, April 20, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $3. Karaoke and fun.

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, April 20, kitchen opens at 3 p.m. - Chicken paprikash with spaetzle, $12. Carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Fish Fry (Crumstown Conservation Club - 59440 Crumstown Highway, North Liberty) Friday, April 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Dine-in: all you can eat, limited salad bar. Carryout: limited to 8 pieces. Cost: $13. Price is subject to change.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, April 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Post 284 - 23571 Grant Road, South Bend) Friday, April 21, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Now & Then Band from 8 p.m. to midnight. Call 574-289-4459.

Polish Buffet (MR Falcons - 3212 Keller Street, South Bend) Friday, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Advance tickets only, call 574-288-1090 or Sarah at 574-904-4644. Carryout available.

Sunday Breakfast (VFW Post 360 - 1307 E. Jefferson Boulevard, Mishawaka) Sunday, April 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Cost: adults, $10; children (ages 8 and younger), $5. Public welcome.

Fish Fry (Tyner Community Building/Fire Station - 4836 French Street) Next Saturday (April 29) from 4 p.m. until sold out - Cost: adults and all carryout, $13; children (ages 10 and younger), $6. Drive-thru and sit-down dining available.

