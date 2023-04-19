Wednesday’s Child: Donny is still waiting

(WNDU) - It’s pretty common for children to wait several years in foster care for adoption. Kids like Donny are growing up without a family to call their own. We first featured Donny in 2020 in one of our first Wednesday’s Child segments.

Three years ago, Donny wanted to be a doctor.

“It’d be an interesting job,” said Donny in 2020. “And you’d be able to take care of people, make them happy and feel better.”

Today, this ambitious kid has expanded his career goals to include culinary skills. He wants to be a doctor and a chef.

“The doctor- I can help people,” said Donny. “I like cooking a lot. I like making new things and experimenting.”

What does he like to cook the most?

“Probably hamburgers or breakfast. Any breakfast food,” said Donny. “Hash browns, eggs, some bacon, some sausage, probably some toast.”

The only thing that could make it better, would be to share it with new parents. Donny wants to be adopted.

“So I can have a permanent house and family,” said Donny.

It would make his life so much better.

“I wouldn’t have to be moving a lot. I’d eventually get used to it, and it would be like a family,” said Donny. He’s been in foster care for a long time.

“Since I was three. And then I went back and forth until I was eight,” said Donny.

He’s had some nice foster homes since then and has excelled at school and sports.

“I played football last year,” said Donny. “Right tackle lineman.”

Donny keeps his grades up.

“So, I can go to college and have a good GPA and get a good job and live a good life,” said Donny.

Donny says he remains focused on what’s good in his life and lets go of everything else. Click here for a link to Indiana Adoption Program.

