Tip leads to arrest of South Bend woman for dealing meth, cocaine

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was arrested on Tuesday for dealing meth and cocaine after a lengthy police investigation into suspected drug dealing.

Troopers with the Indiana State Police Bremen Post All Crimes Policing Team served a search warrant around 9:30 a.m. at a home in the 52000 block of Myrtle Avenue in St. Joseph County. Indiana State Police say the warrant was the culmination of an investigation into suspected drug dealing after troopers received a tip months ago.

Troopers found approximately14.2 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately16.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, numerous pills identified as narcotics, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Carolina Hooker, 43, of South Bend was arrested for dealing cocaine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance Schedule II, possession of a narcotic, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Hooker was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

If you have any information on illegal drug dealing activity, you’re asked to call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post All Crime Policing Team at 574-546-4900.

Carolina Hooker (St. Joseph County Jail)

