St. Joseph County practices emergency-preparedness drill

By Mark Peterson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The next time the community responds to a major disaster, hopefully, it won’t feel like the first time.

On Wednesday, the St. Joseph County Emergency Management Agency held a disaster drill. It wasn’t a real emergency, yet you could feel the urgency.

“King of running it if it was a real incident,” explained Al Kirsits, with the St. Joseph County Emergency Management Agency. “Everything - the chaos that’s going to go on.”

The drill was scheduled before a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, in February. Both scenarios turned out to be very serious and similar.

In theory, a 155-car freight train derailed on the tracks at High Street in South Bend. A fire department drone was immediately dispatched to send live pictures of the simulated scene to the command center, and plans were made to relocate residents in the path of pretend peril.

“Contain, control, evacuate, and everything that comes with it. Transport those people out of the evacuation zone,” Kirsits said. “We’re sending people to Washington High School; everybody in this area, we’re going to send to Century Center.”

The disaster was then measured in real-time. It included filling out forms needed to get the funds necessary to support responders in the field, some of whom needed truckloads of sand to build barriers to keep hazardous chemicals from reaching the river.

“I have a very high confidence system right now,” said Matthew Dhoore, the assistant chief of the Clay Township Fire Department. “This just shows that everybody can come together and work together. The best time to do this ‘meet the person’ - before the event happens, so we’re putting names to faces right now. So now I know who the PIO is for the South Bend Police. You know everybody’s strengths and weaknesses before the event actually happens.”

Disaster drills are quite common and required of emergency management agencies on a regular basis.

This one was different because of its scope and size.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

