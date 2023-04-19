South Bend launches curb, sidewalk reimbursement program

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you have a curb or sidewalk that needs repair in South Bend, you can apply for funding to fix it!

Applications for this year’s “Curb & Sidewalk Reimbursement Program” are now open. The program is designed to help property owners repair curbs, sidewalks, and ADA curb ramps bordering their properties.

Funding allowances vary based on what is being fixed.

Residents need to fill out applications and receive pre-approval from the city prior to repairs. To download the application, click here.

For more information, read the article below:

2023 CSW Brochure by WNDU on Scribd

