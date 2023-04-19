South Bend Cubs to host craft beer night in July

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Attention all hops lovers! The South Bend Cubs will be hosting another craft beer night this summer at Four Winds Field.

It’s happening on Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m. as the Cubs take on the West Michigan Whitecaps. Attendees will get a chance to sample over 60 craft beers from around Michiana, enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark hot dogs and refreshments, and even get a unique South Bend Cubs beer bat.

Tickets are $45 for those interested in partaking, and the Cubs are offering $25 tickets for designated drivers.

To purchase tickets, click here.

