Section of Opal Street closed due to large hole
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Road crews have closed off a section of Opal Street in southern St. Joseph County due to a hole in the road.
Opal Street, between Emerald Drive and Ruby Street, is closed to let crews evaluate the extent of the damage.
A cause has not been determined at this time, but more information is expected to be released once the situation has been fully assessed.
