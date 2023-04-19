Section of Opal Street closed due to large hole

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Road crews have closed off a section of Opal Street in southern St. Joseph County due to a hole in the road.

Opal Street, between Emerald Drive and Ruby Street, is closed to let crews evaluate the extent of the damage.

A cause has not been determined at this time, but more information is expected to be released once the situation has been fully assessed.

