Reynolds sisters announce commitments to Purdue

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looks like the Reynolds sisters from South Bend will stay in-state.

Both Mila and Amiyah Reynolds announced their commitments to Purdue on social media on Wednesday morning.

The announcements came after the University of Maryland lost both of the Washington High School standouts back in late March.

Mila appeared in 22 games last season as a freshman for the Terrapins, but only averaged five minutes per game. She scored a total of 23 points and added 19 rebounds and four assists.

On the same day that Mila announced her intention to enter the transfer portal, Amiyah announced that she had decommitted from Maryland.

The Reynolds sisters will join fellow Washington teammate Rashunda Jones in West Lafayette.

