Police investigating reported shooting at Brookside Mobile Home Park

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The police are investigating a reported shooting at a mobile home park in Goshen on Wednesday.

According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were on the scene at Brookside Mobile Home Park at 61108 Old County Road 17 this afternoon in regard to an “earlier call.” Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say the police are concentrating on the area of Pear Drive and Pebblebrook Drive.

In a Facebook post, the police department says the scene is safe.

