Police investigating reported shooting at Brookside Mobile Home Park

The area of the reported shooting.
The area of the reported shooting.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The police are investigating a reported shooting at a mobile home park in Goshen on Wednesday.

According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were on the scene at Brookside Mobile Home Park at 61108 Old County Road 17 this afternoon in regard to an “earlier call.” Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say the police are concentrating on the area of Pear Drive and Pebblebrook Drive.

In a Facebook post, the police department says the scene is safe.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay High School - South Bend
South Bend School Board votes to close Clay High School
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources searches the waters of Lake Monroe Monday,...
Bodies of missing IU students recovered from Lake Monroe
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
2 teens facing charges after fight at Goshen High School
Notre Dame submits zoning request for next housing development.
Notre Dame submits zoning request for next housing development

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Everyone into the 70s on Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Heather Reynolds’ testimony emphasized the importance of building evidence around programs that...
Notre Dame director testifies before U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition
Troopers found approximately 14.2 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 16.9 grams of...
Tip leads to arrest of South Bend woman for dealing meth, cocaine