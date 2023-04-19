Notre Dame director testifies before U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition

(U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WNDU) - A director at the University of Notre Dame testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee on Wednesday afternoon.

Heather Reynolds, the Michael L. Smith Managing Director of the University of Notre Dame’s Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities, testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry: Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research about SNAP benefits and other nutrition assistance.

Reynolds joined in on the discussion on the five-year cycle to pass legislation that sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry policy, also known as the “farm bill.” The subcommittee oversees programs regarding food and nutrition assistance, school meals, non-program crops, organic production, and research.

Reynolds’ testimony emphasized the importance of building evidence around programs that support SNAP recipients so they can both feed their families and live a life outside of poverty. She used examples of programs in Texas, Indiana, and New York that work with individuals and families using benefits programs like SNAP to stabilize housing and employment, increase earnings and get to a place where they and their families can thrive outside of benefits.

Reynolds was invited to testify by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Indiana), who is a ranking member of the subcommittee.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay High School - South Bend
South Bend School Board votes to close Clay High School
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources searches the waters of Lake Monroe Monday,...
Bodies of missing IU students recovered from Lake Monroe
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
2 teens facing charges after fight at Goshen High School
Notre Dame submits zoning request for next housing development.
Notre Dame submits zoning request for next housing development

Latest News

Former Notre Dame star, NFL veteran Jaylon Smith to open ramen bar on campus
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in LaPorte County and Porter...
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana State Prison employee
What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
Roper has two seasons of eligibility remaining after being a key bench piece for the Wildcats...
Irish men’s basketball adds transfer Julian Roper II from Northwestern