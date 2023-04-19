Notre Dame director testifies before U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition

WASHINGTON (WNDU) - A director at the University of Notre Dame testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee on Wednesday afternoon.

Heather Reynolds, the Michael L. Smith Managing Director of the University of Notre Dame’s Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities, testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry: Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research about SNAP benefits and other nutrition assistance.

Reynolds joined in on the discussion on the five-year cycle to pass legislation that sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry policy, also known as the “farm bill.” The subcommittee oversees programs regarding food and nutrition assistance, school meals, non-program crops, organic production, and research.

Reynolds’ testimony emphasized the importance of building evidence around programs that support SNAP recipients so they can both feed their families and live a life outside of poverty. She used examples of programs in Texas, Indiana, and New York that work with individuals and families using benefits programs like SNAP to stabilize housing and employment, increase earnings and get to a place where they and their families can thrive outside of benefits.

Reynolds was invited to testify by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Indiana), who is a ranking member of the subcommittee.

