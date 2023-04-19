ND running back Chris Tyree taking more reps at receiver

By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re now just three days away from this year’s spring game — and even if you’re very much familiar with this team and roster, there are still going to be some moving parts to be on the lookout for this weekend.

We told you on Tuesday that wideout Lorenzo Styles is likely to see time on both sides of the ball, but now we’re hearing more about another transition involving the wide receiver room.

Chris Tyree, Notre Dame’s third-leading rusher last season, has been working more with the wideouts this spring as opposed to the tailbacks. Tyree was effective at both last season, reaching paydirt three times by land and twice by air. He also caught the 4th-most passes on the team.

So far, Tyree says the transition has been good.

“I’ve had a lot of fun,” he says. “I’ve had my ups and downs, for sure. But I understand that’s part of the process, and I’ve enjoyed every part of it so far.”

Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey seems to agree.

“He’s such a veteran presence, and he’s not like anyone we’ve had in our room,” Stuckey says. “He has great acceleration, he’s shown great hands, and he’s picked it up so fast because of the knowledge that he has. I was expecting a bigger curve, but even by practice two or three you could see, ‘Hey, this dude could really help us.”

And Stuckey isn’t the only one taking notice. Tyree’s teammates and running backs coach Deland McCullough raved earlier this month about how he’s handled the transition.

“Chris, he’s just a ballplayer, no matter where he’s at,” said running back Audric Estimé. “He’s going to be in the backfield, he’s going to be making plays, he’s going to be out wide making plays. Chris is a team player, he’s willing to do whatever’s best for the team, and he’s been out there making plays and he looks really good. So, I’m excited to see what he does out there.”

“I think he’s starting to see the benefits of that as a guy out wide,” McCullough said. “That speed is a premium. His ability, his knowledge of the game, and his ability to be a big playmaker can help us even more on the perimeter. So, just excited that he’s having success there. That’s a testament to Coach Stuckey and to Chris with the way he’s handling that change.”

The 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game takes place on Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Notre Dame star, NFL veteran Jaylon Smith to open ramen bar on campus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In addition to ramen, JINYA's menu features tacos, salads, rice bowls, curry, and more.

Basketball

Reynolds sisters announce commitments to Purdue

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The announcements came after the University of Maryland lost both of the Washington High School standouts back in late March.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s basketball adds transfer Julian Roper II from Northwestern

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Roper has two seasons of eligibility remaining after being a key bench piece for the Wildcats last season.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s Ven-Allen Lubin enters transfer portal

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Lubin is the fifth player to leave the Irish men’s basketball program since the end of the season.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles experimenting on defense

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Styles played defensive back in high school, and now it seems he may try to make the transition here at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame to unveil ‘The Shirt 2023’ on Friday

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The design is expected to be revealed at 6 p.m. during a ceremony on the library lawn, south of the Hesburgh Library.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame baseball to play Northwestern at Wrigley Field in May

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It will be the first game Notre Dame has ever played at the Friendly Confines.

Notre Dame

Sources: Mike Brey to join Atlanta Hawks as assistant coach

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If true, Brey will make the jump to the NBA for the first time in his coaching career.

Notre Dame

Irish softball splits Saturday doubleheader, takes series against Virginia Tech

Updated: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Notre Dame is now 27-12-1 on the season and 9-8-1 in ACC play.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football holds closed scrimmage one week prior to Blue-Gold Game

Updated: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Head Coach Marcus Freeman gave us a bit of an indication of what his staff was looking for and how the day went for his players.