Medical Moment: The blood test detecting pancreatic cancer early

Pancreatic cancer grows silently with very few symptoms. Doctors often don't catch it until its late stage, making treatment very difficult.

Diagnosing pancreatic cancer can be challenging, as the disease often does not cause symptoms in its early stages, and the symptoms that do occur may be vague and non-specific.

However, early diagnosis is important, as pancreatic cancer is highly aggressive, and early treatment can improve outcomes for patients. Common methods to diagnose pancreatic cancer include imaging tests, biopsies, blood tests, and ultrasounds. Diagnosing pancreatic cancer is often a complex process that requires the expertise of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare providers, including radiologists, gastroenterologists, and oncologists.

Now, a new test designed to detect markers in the blood is might help with early detection. Meaning it can potentially save lives.

Nancy Perez knows the pancreas all too well. Pancreatic cancer killed her grandmother, her uncle, and her mother.

“When my mother got diagnosed, she had six months to live,” Perez recalled.

Perez’s aunt was diagnosed and died two years after her mother.

“I’m approaching my sixties, and that’s when my mom was diagnosed and my aunt, so, you know, I get nervous,” Perez said.

Because of her strong family history, Perez has had yearly screening tests, which can be time-consuming and costly. Now, her doctor has recommended a new blood test, the IMMray PanCan-d. The screening tool checks the serum in the blood for more than eight biomarkers, including CA19-9, which is often used in pancreatic cancer detection.

“When they combine those eight biomarkers plus CA19-9, they arrived at a test that can detect pancreas cancer at stage one. So, very early-stage pancreas cancer, 93% of the time,” said Rosario Ligresti, MD, a gastroenterologist at Hackensack University Medical Center.

If the blood test results are high, Dr. Ligresti says patients will be referred for additional screening. If doctors catch early-stage cancer, patients can be candidates for surgery, which is the only potential cure.

“Which, in my opinion, having done this a very long time is, in fact, a game changer,” Dr. Ligestri said.

“They sent the blood work out, and I think within a week, Dr. Ligestri called me and said I was negative,” Perez finished.

Peace of mind as Nancy Perez celebrates 60!

Right now, the test is not covered by insurance. The out-of-pocket cost is about $1,000. But if the FDA approves the blood test, insurance companies should begin to cover it.

