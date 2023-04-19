LaPorte and Michigan City police are being equipped with life saving devices

Ind. (WNDU) - Like most law enforcement, Michigan City and LaPorte’s police officers had already been trained to use Automatic External Defibrillators.

However, not every officer had one to take out to calls.

On Wednesday, thanks to partnerships and fundraising, the Michigan City, LaPorte, and LaPorte County Police Departments, received forty AEDs so that every officer could have one in their car.

According to the Franciscan Alliance, every year, sudden cardiac arrest kills more than 300,000 people, with 95% of those deaths associated with CPR and defibrillation not being administered on time.

“Sudden cardiac arrest does not discriminate; it just happens sometimes,” said Bolt for the Heart President, Pierre Twer.

Bolt for the Heart is an organization focused on educating people about Automatic External Defibrillators, as well as providing AEDs to the community.

And Wednesday’s AED donation was thanks to money raised in last year’s Bolt for the Heart walk/run, and partnership with Play for Jake and Franciscan Health Michigan City.

“We know that every second counts with a cardiac-related event, and we know that our law enforcement officers are often, the first responders, first on the scene in a cardiac event so we want to make sure they have the tools to save lives,” said Dean Mazzoni, President and CEO of Franciscan Health.

According to the organizations, the partnership and plan to get AEDs in officers’ hands had been in the works for a while.

“And it just takes a while to raise the funds to buy these AEDs because, as we know, they’re an expensive tool to use,” said Ron Heeg, the LaPorte County Sheriff.

According to Bolt for the Heart, each AED costs around $1,800.

“We know how to save lives with this device, and we need to get these devices everywhere,” said Play for Jake’s founder, Julie West, who lost her son, Jake, to sudden cardiac arrest.

Bolt for the Heart and Play for Jake aren’t stopping or even starting their missions to have AEDs available everywhere with Michigan City and LaPorte.

“So in Indiana we’ve placed over 31 hundred AEDs in the state of Indiana. And that probably could double. We’ve done the state police, they’re fully deployed, we’re about 70% deployed in the sheriffs, and now we’re going to local agencies and taking care of those local communities,” Twer said.

