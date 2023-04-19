Irish men’s basketball adds transfer Julian Roper II from Northwestern

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The reconstruction of the Notre Dame men’s basketball team’s roster is sure to be a long road, but it starts here.

Northwestern guard Julian Roper II announced his commitment to Notre Dame on social media on Tuesday.

Roper has two seasons of eligibility remaining after being a key bench piece for the Wildcats last season. The Detroit native averaged just over four points a game last year but shot an efficient 42% from 3-point range.

The addition of Roper comes as five other players have left the Irish men’s basketball program since the end of the season. That list includes Dom Campbell, Robby Carmody, Ven-Allen Lubin, Cormac Ryan, and JJ Starling.

