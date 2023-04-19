How you can make a difference during National Volunteer Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Volunteer Week is underway and if you’re looking to make a difference, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana could use your help.

There are several volunteer opportunities available.

You can help out with packing, sorting, cleaning, yard work, personal shopping, and more.

Last year, more than 6,700 volunteers served at the Food Bank.

“Volunteering is good for your mental, physical, emotional health,” said Marijo Martinec, CEO & executive director of the Food Bank. “It’s something you can do to give back in a way you feel good about yourself and you’re making your community better. So, we thank all volunteers who help across the nation.”

If you’re interested in volunteering at the Food Bank, you can apply online by visiting feedindiana.org.

