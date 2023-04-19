How you can make a difference during National Volunteer Week

National Volunteer Week
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Volunteer Week is underway and if you’re looking to make a difference, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana could use your help.

There are several volunteer opportunities available.

You can help out with packing, sorting, cleaning, yard work, personal shopping, and more.

Last year, more than 6,700 volunteers served at the Food Bank.

“Volunteering is good for your mental, physical, emotional health,” said Marijo Martinec, CEO & executive director of the Food Bank. “It’s something you can do to give back in a way you feel good about yourself and you’re making your community better. So, we thank all volunteers who help across the nation.”

If you’re interested in volunteering at the Food Bank, you can apply online by visiting feedindiana.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay High School - South Bend
South Bend School Board votes to close Clay High School
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources searches the waters of Lake Monroe Monday,...
Bodies of missing IU students recovered from Lake Monroe
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
2 teens facing charges after fight at Goshen High School
Mike Keel celebrating his 29-year anniversary with the Department of Correction.
Funeral services announced for Indiana State Prison employee assaulted by inmate

Latest News

Troopers found approximately14.2 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately16.9 grams of...
Tip leads to arrest of South Bend woman for dealing meth, cocaine
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Back to t-shirt weather late Wednesday into Thursday
Town hall clarifies unresponsive calls from Lakeville Fire Department
Town hall clarifies unresponsive calls from Lakeville Fire Department