Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana State Prison employee

LAPORTE COUNTY/PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in LaPorte County and Porter County on Thursday in honor of an Indiana State Prison employee who died from his injuries after being assaulted by an inmate last week.

Mike Keel of Valparaiso was a maintenance foreman at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. He recently celebrated his 29-year anniversary of working with the Indiana Department of Correction.

Keel was struck with a steel pipe by an inmate working in the steel shop at the prison back on April 10. Sadly, he did not survive his injuries.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in LaPorte County and Porter County on Thursday — the same day as Keel’s funeral services. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in LaPorte and Porter Counties to lower their flags as well.

(KBJR)

