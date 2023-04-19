Dems. for South Bend mayor react to Clay HS closing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Democratic candidates in the South Bend mayoral race are responding to the Monday night SBCSC school board vote that resulted in the future closing of Clay High School and Warren Elementary.

“Monday was a really, really day to actually grieve the City of South Bend,” said Councilman Henry Davis, Jr.

The Democratic mayoral challenger expressed several concerns at a Wednesday news conference that happened outside the County-City Building.

“Our children need space. They don’t need to be pushed into one building. Our children need an opportunity to grow here. They need the opportunity to be on sports teams, debate teams, et cetera. When we close schools, we lessen those opportunities,” Davis said.

Davis said he believes Mayor Mueller and the school corporation didn’t communicate enough on a major decision.

“If we continue to operate independently, we’ll be just right-sizing until we don’t have anything left,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mayor Mueller’s office noted in a news release that while the district and city government are separate entities under state law, Davis was the only councilmember to vote against a joint resolution between the common council and school board to expand their partnership last September.

In a statement, Mueller wrote: "

“Our state’s policies have undermined and underfunded urban public school systems across the state and have forced tough decisions on South Bend Schools. I appreciate the School Board’s efforts to make the best of a difficult situation, reestablishing neighborhood schools, expanding early childhood education, and creating more technical career training opportunities. I also thank the Common Council and the School Board for their unprecedented collaboration, as well as the open lines of communication with me and my administration. With South Bend’s population growing at the fastest rate in over 60 years, South Bend has turned the corner, and our future is bright.”

Clay High School and Warren Elementary will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.