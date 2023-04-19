Confused by your St. Joseph Co. property tax bill? Here are some answers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re confused by your St. Joseph County property tax bill, here are some answers from County Assessor Michael Castellon.

Castellon says if you filed an appeal based on your 2022 assessment and received a lower judgment, it’s possible the auditor’s office didn’t calculate the new bill in time because of the sheer amount of appeals the county received in the last year.

Castellon says your best bet is to pay the first installment to avoid any penalties. If you received a lower judgment, then your bill will be corrected in time for the second installment.

Based on the tax bill you are receiving today, you had 45 days to file an appeal last May. So, Castellon says that’s why it’s crucial for you to pay attention to the Form 11 that you’ll receive in a couple of weeks, which notifies you about a property assessment change.

If you disagree with the assessment, you will have 45 days to file an appeal.

You can call the St. Joseph County Assessor’s Office at 574-235-9523.

