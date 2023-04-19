Buchanan announces weekly downtown food truck event ‘Munchie Mondays’

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A new weekly event is headed to Buchanan for the summer!

Food trucks will be rolling into downtown Buchanan every Monday starting on May 15 until July 31 along Days Avenue. The event, known as “Munchie Mondays,” is meant to attract local food trucks and outdoor dining to the downtown area.

“Days Avenue is the perfect place to localize this event,” said Ashley Regal, the manager of LiveBuchanan. “It’s historically the main entrance into town, so it’s a nice wide road, lined with trees, and of course, is a strong connection point between our downtown and ‘The Common,’ Buchanan’s outdoor concert venue.”

Buchanan's food truck event will take place every Monday starting May 15. (WNDU)

The tagline for the event is “Roll into Buchanan,” but a city official says it is not tied to the cannabis dispensaries in the area, saying, “We realize the name is a bit tongue-in-cheek, but we figured it was a fun way to engage our community.”

Food trucks can apply to participate by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.