Toxic waste, used tire drop-off available for Cass County residents on April 26, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County residents will have the chance to get rid of unwanted items for free.

The Cass County Road Commission will allow residents to drop off used tires from cars and pickup trucks, as well as solid waste materials from chemicals to electronics, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 26.

Tire drop-off is free, and up to 300 lbs. of hazardous waste can be disposed of for free; more than that will cost residents $1.74 per pound. No semi or tractor tires are permitted.

All residents need to do is provide proof of address.

The Cass County Road Commission is located at 340 N. O’Keefe St.

The list of approved hazardous drop-off materials is enclosed below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

