Threat made against Clay High School under investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - School administrators are investigating a threat made against Clay High School on Tuesday.

According to a letter sent to Clay parents and guardians from Principal Kem Schreiber, administrators were made aware of a threat against the school community that had been circulating on social media.

In response, administrators have increased security as they investigate the credibility of the threat. School was not dismissed early on Tuesday.

The letter goes on to say that each person involved with this threat will be held accountable.

The threat comes just one day after the South Bend School Board voted in favor of closing the school after the 2023-2024 academic year.

You can read the full letter sent out to the Clay community in its entirety below:

