Threat made against Clay High School under investigation

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - School administrators are investigating a threat made against Clay High School on Tuesday.

According to a letter sent to Clay parents and guardians from Principal Kem Schreiber, administrators were made aware of a threat against the school community that had been circulating on social media.

In response, administrators have increased security as they investigate the credibility of the threat. School was not dismissed early on Tuesday.

The letter goes on to say that each person involved with this threat will be held accountable.

The threat comes just one day after the South Bend School Board voted in favor of closing the school after the 2023-2024 academic year.

You can read the full letter sent out to the Clay community in its entirety below:

(South Bend Community School Corporation)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Notre Dame to unveil ‘The Shirt 2023’ on Friday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The design is expected to be revealed at 6 p.m. during a ceremony on the library lawn, south of the Hesburgh Library

News

St. Joseph Health System celebrates volunteer workers

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Indiana

State-funded handgun training bill for teachers passes Indiana Senate

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The bill passed in the Senate on Tuesday would have the state pay for handgun training, or at least 40 hours worth.

News

South Bend Police Dept. mourns passing of K-9 Bary

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Bary served the department and city alongside his handler and best friend, Sgt. Bryan Miller, for 11 years.

News

State-funded handgun training bill for teachers passes Indiana Senate

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Threat made against Clay High School under investigation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Administrators have increased security as they investigate the credibility of the threat.

News

Survey examines challenges, opportunities for workforce in southwest Michigan

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Southwest Michigan experts share insight collected by the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research on the local workforce.

News

First Alert Forecast: Cold night in the 30s; 70s on the way

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Morning temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 30s

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer visits Monroe Elementary School

Updated: 51 minutes ago
During his visit, Andrew spoke about his career path, how he does his forecast, and more.