Survey examines challenges, opportunities for workforce in southwest Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MI. (WNDU) - In a roundtable discussion via Zoom, Tuesday morning, southwest Michigan experts shared insight on the local economy, and more specifically challenges on the workforce.

A survey conducted by the W.E. Upjohn Institue for Employment Research examined various issues related to employee attraction and retention.

Some of those topics included increased wages, workplace practices, benefits, and more.

The experts also took a closer look at barriers that have affected the local workforce shortage and discussed how to try to overcome them.

"As an economic developer, we will never apologize for projects that increase wages. We know that's difficult for some existing employers, but what Mike's study has found, and what we have found is, companies have to pay a little bit more. And so, we're trying to recruit new companies in that will pay a higher wage and provide better opportunities for our residents," said Cornerstone Alliance President, Rob Cleveland.

For the survey’s full overview and results, click here.

