State-funded handgun training bill for teachers passes Indiana Senate.

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - There is a little ground to be gained by those who advocate putting guns in the hands of Indiana school teachers to better protect students.

The author of House Bill 1177, Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, hoped to mandate handgun training for teachers who volunteer. Instead, the bill passed in the Senate on Tuesday would have the state pay for training, or at least 40 hours worth.

“That piece of legislation which empowers local districts to make decisions... Has some language in it that says that the training should include components to teach or to train to be ABLE to shoot in high-stress environment to be able to shoot, while on the move, to be able to shoot multiple targets,” said Sen. Fady Qaddourz, D-Indianapolis. “I said it in committee yesterday, and Senator Ford said it on the Senate floor: This almost looks to me like SWAT training, not teachers being trained to protect their students.”

“We’ve got to quit worrying about the gun,” said Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville. “We’ve got to think about the human component, what we’re dealing with, we have a ‘meanness’ in our society, an evilness in this society, and it goes beyond mental illness sometimes of people who just want to hurt people, and they want to hurt kids, and they know they’re soft targets in these schools.”

The bill passed the Senate today by a vote of 42 to 8.

In 2022, Rep. Lucas drew criticism for Facebook comments made suggesting that the school shooting in Uvalde could have been a “false-flag operation.”

