South Bend Police Dept. mourns passing of K-9 Bary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is mourning the passing of one of its K-9s.

Bary was 12 years old. He served the department and city alongside his handler and best friend, Sgt. Bryan Miller, for 11 of those years.

As a one-year-old, the German Shepherd made the journey from the Czech Republic to the South Bend Police Department, where he began training with Sgt. Miller to master his tracking and bomb detection skills.

Even though Bary tracked down countless suspects over his years on patrol, Sgt. Miller says Bary’s best attribute was his ability to transition between scenes and read emotions.

“He had the temperament that allowed me to take him to a kindergarten class, and they could pull on his ears and grab his tail and he loved every second of it,” Sgt. Miller said in a post on the South Bend Police Department’s Facebook page. “But then he could switch gears and track down a bad guy.”

As Bary got older, the department says he stepped away from daily patrols and chases but continued serving as a bomb-sniffing dog at large events and venues.

He also reportedly enjoyed receiving regular head scratches from kids during his visits to daycares, schools, and other functions.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.