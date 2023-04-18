South Bend Police Dept. mourns passing of K-9 Bary

Sgt. Bryan Miller and K-9 Bary
Sgt. Bryan Miller and K-9 Bary(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is mourning the passing of one of its K-9s.

Bary was 12 years old. He served the department and city alongside his handler and best friend, Sgt. Bryan Miller, for 11 of those years.

As a one-year-old, the German Shepherd made the journey from the Czech Republic to the South Bend Police Department, where he began training with Sgt. Miller to master his tracking and bomb detection skills.

Even though Bary tracked down countless suspects over his years on patrol, Sgt. Miller says Bary’s best attribute was his ability to transition between scenes and read emotions.

“He had the temperament that allowed me to take him to a kindergarten class, and they could pull on his ears and grab his tail and he loved every second of it,” Sgt. Miller said in a post on the South Bend Police Department’s Facebook page. “But then he could switch gears and track down a bad guy.”

As Bary got older, the department says he stepped away from daily patrols and chases but continued serving as a bomb-sniffing dog at large events and venues.

He also reportedly enjoyed receiving regular head scratches from kids during his visits to daycares, schools, and other functions.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Endometriosis, blood thinners & aspirin, growing out of allergies

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

News

Ask the Doctor: Endometriosis, blood thinners & aspirin, growing out of allergies

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Indiana

Bodies of missing IU students recovered from Lake Monroe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers found the bodies of 19-year-old Siddhant Shah and 20-year-old Aryan Vaidya shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in 18 feet of water near the Paynetown Marina.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame to unveil ‘The Shirt 2023’ on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The design is expected to be revealed at 6 p.m. during a ceremony on the library lawn, south of the Hesburgh Library.

Latest News

News

Funeral services announced for Indiana State Prison employee assaulted by inmate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Mike Keel was a maintenance foreman at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City who recently celebrated his 29-year anniversary of working with the Department of Correction.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame baseball to play Northwestern at Wrigley Field in May

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It will be the first game Notre Dame has ever played at the Friendly Confines.

News

Irish baseball to play Northwestern at Wrigley Field in May

Updated: 3 hours ago
It'll be the first appearance at Wrigley for the Irish.

News

Sources: Mike Brey to join Atlanta Hawks as assistant coach

Updated: 3 hours ago
If true, Brey will make the jump to the NBA for the first time in his coaching career.

Crime

2 teens facing charges after fight at Goshen High School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carli Luca
The altercation between the students happened in the school’s parking lot late last week.

News

School City of Mishawaka referendum renewal to be discussed at town hall meetings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The town hall meetings will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.