South Bend Community School Board votes to close Clay High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation has decided to close Clay High School per recommendation.

The purpose of the decision is to tackle declining enrollment and improve student achievement.

The district recently asked the community for feedback on several different options, which included the possibility of closing down some high schools.

Clay will remain a school through the 2023-2024 academic year.

