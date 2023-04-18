Solid as a Rock: Rock Steady Boxing Michiana helps Parkinson’s patients

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and an athletic program in Michiana is helping people with Parkinson’s deal with the disorder.

16 News Now’s Waleed Alamleh got to chat with members of Rock Steady Boxing Michiana.

Rock Steady Boxing Michiana hosts classes nearly every day at their two locations in South Bend and Mishawaka. 16 News Now had the chance to talk with some of the founders and coaches of these locations who have a personal connection to the disorder and see how they help their “fighters” combat it with these classes.

Whether it’s punching bags or working on your footing with the balance beams. It might not seem like much, but these exercises play a role in combating Parkinson’s. One step at a time.

“It’s been shown clinically the science is exercise is the best remedy for someone with Parkinson’s,” explained Phil Miller, founder of the RSB Michiana branch. “It doesn’t cure the disease but it slows down the progression. We work on voice we work on balance, we work on control, in-gate, all of those things that inflict Parkinson’s patients.”

Rock Steady Boxing has been around for nearly seven years in South Bend. It started when Phil was looking for a place to bring his son, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

It started off small, but it has now become a growing community for members to help maintain their disorders.

“We started here with three fighters in 2016 in May, now we have over 60 combined in both gyms,” Miller said.

And some of those members are still punching today, thanks to Rock Steady.

“I was one of the first ones who came to boxing,” said Carol Waite, a fighter at RSB. “I heard about it, and I called Phil, and he set me up. I think it slowed my progression a little bit. Because it’s been 10 years, and I’m still doing fairly well, I can’t complain.”

It’s truly impressive seeing the work that these fighters put in, leaving a mark every time they step into the building.

“Every time I come to the gym, I don’t have Parkinson’s,” Phil said. “And I leave inspired by these people who all have an incurable disease, and they’re fighting back.”

And the group cares about one another. So you’ll never feel out of place when getting involved.

“Most people hear boxing and hear the gym thinking about weights clanging and all that,” explained Derek Wolfe, a coach at RSB. “And it’s not like that at all, I mean, it’s the most unconditionally accepting community of people that I’ve ever been around.”

Rock Steady Boxing Michiana will be hitting its seven-year anniversary coming up on May 3, and the group will be hosting a special gala this Saturday, April 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Morris Park Country Club.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.