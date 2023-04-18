SJHS among many to celebrate National Volunteer Appreciation Week

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - This year, National Volunteer Appreciation week if from April 16th through April 23rd.

While many people use the week to get out and volunteer in the community, the St. Joseph Health System is thanking their volunteers who help out all year long.

Between SJHS’s Mishawaka and Plymouth locations, directors say that there are more than 100 volunteers, and while the hospitals say they always appreciate their volunteers and everything they do, this week, they’re being shown a little extra appreciation. With each volunteer being gifted with hugs and bags of popcorn that say- ‘You make my heart pop.’

“Volunteers, I don’t think they really know how much we appreciate them and how much they do for us. You know they’re certainly not clinical, and they don’t pretend to be, but they can just kind of make that load that the clinical staff has right now, a little bit lighter, and it’s always so great to see extra faces in the department,” says Cari Wilson, SJHS’s Regional Director for Volunteers.

For more information on volunteer benefits and how you can volunteer at the St. Joseph Health System, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.