School City of Mishawaka referendum renewal to be discussed at town hall meetings

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The “Our Children Your Future” political action committee is hosting two town hall meetings this week to discuss the renewal of School City of Mishawaka’s 2016 referendum.

The first town hall will be held on Tuesday night at the Mishawaka Public Library at 6 p.m. The second town hall takes place Wednesday night at Mishawaka City Hall at 6 p.m.

The referendum will appear on the ballot on May 2.

If approved, the corporation says it will use some of the money for competitive pay, experiential learning, professional development and safety and security.

For more information about the referendum, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.