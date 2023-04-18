REAL Services hosts 27th annual ‘Age of Excellence’ luncheon

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our own Terry McFadden was busy on Tuesday, as Terry emceed the REAL Services luncheon!

This year’s event was the 27th annual “Age of Excellence.” It was held at the Gillespie Event Center, and the keynote speaker was Liz O’Donnell. O’Donnell is the founder of “Working Daughter,” a group that helps women balance eldercare, career, and everything else in life.

“It’s so impactful, because it supports our heroes,” said Jim Bickel, event coordinator. “And our community is actually the best when it comes to supporting caregivers and heroes of our community.”

Today’s fundraiser helps REAL Services give back to the community.

To learn more about the organization, click here.

