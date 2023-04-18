Notre Dame’s Ven-Allen Lubin enters transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team’s roster continues to get thinner.

Freshman power forward Ven-Allen Lubin announced on Monday that he will enter the transfer portal after spending his freshman season in South Bend.

Lubin started in just seven games for the Irish this season but appeared in 28. He averaged about six points per game in that span.

Lubin is the fifth player to leave the Irish men’s basketball program since the end of the season. He joins fellow freshmen Dom Campbell and JJ Starling, as well as Robby Carmody and Cormac Ryan.

The former 4-star recruit has already heard from Oklahoma, Miami, and Virginia Tech, among others.

