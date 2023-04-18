Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles experimenting on defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles is wearing a different colored uniform during spring football.

He’s been seen wearing a white defensive jersey over the offensive blues. Styles played defensive back in high school, and now it seems he may try to make the transition here at Notre Dame.

The Blue-Gold Game on Saturday will likely be the first times fans can see him on the other side of the ball.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman touched on the switch over the weekend.

“Coming from my background, I told him I see a lot of traits that he possesses that really could resonate on the defensive side of the ball. But I wanted it to be his decision,” he said. “I want him to feel good about what position he’s playing. And so, I said, ‘Hey, if you want to experiment, play a little bit of DB in 1-on-1s. Play man.’ And now, he did it in high school. And I know a lot of people from where he’s from — in Columbus, Ohio — and they said he was a dang good DB in high school.

“I’ve always just kind of put that carrot in his ear,” Freeman continued. “But it was him ultimately that said, ‘Okay, I want to try it. I want to try it, coach. I know you said it.’ And we’ll see after next week what we decide to do with him.”

The Fighting Irish continue to gear up for the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game, which will take place on April 22 at 2 p.m. at Notre Dame Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.