Notre Dame to unveil ‘The Shirt 2023’ on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has announced that “The Shirt 2023″ will be unveiled this Friday, April 21.

The design is expected to be revealed at 6 p.m. during a ceremony on the library lawn, south of the Hesburgh Library.

The ceremony, which takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will feature performances by student groups, lawn games, and celebrity guests to celebrate the 34-year tradition. If it rains, the unveiling will be moved to the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore at 5 p.m.

Since 1990, “The Shirt” has unified students, staff, and fans each football season. the student body, alumni, and fans each football season. During its 34 years, more than 3 million shirts have been sold, benefitting various student needs.

“The Shirt” is believed to be the single highest-selling annual piece of college athletic apparel in the nation, with more than 160,000 being sold annually.

“The Shirt 2023″ is available for pre-order now on the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore website.

