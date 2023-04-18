Notre Dame to unveil ‘The Shirt 2023’ on Friday

Notre Dame cheerleaders lead the team onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Notre Dame cheerleaders lead the team onto the field before an NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Marshall in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has announced that “The Shirt 2023″ will be unveiled this Friday, April 21.

The design is expected to be revealed at 6 p.m. during a ceremony on the library lawn, south of the Hesburgh Library.

The ceremony, which takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will feature performances by student groups, lawn games, and celebrity guests to celebrate the 34-year tradition. If it rains, the unveiling will be moved to the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore at 5 p.m.

Since 1990, “The Shirt” has unified students, staff, and fans each football season. the student body, alumni, and fans each football season. During its 34 years, more than 3 million shirts have been sold, benefitting various student needs.

“The Shirt” is believed to be the single highest-selling annual piece of college athletic apparel in the nation, with more than 160,000 being sold annually.

“The Shirt 2023″ is available for pre-order now on the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore website.

To learn more about “The Shirt,” click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame baseball to play Northwestern at Wrigley Field in May

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It will be the first game Notre Dame has ever played at the Friendly Confines.

Notre Dame

Sources: Mike Brey to join Atlanta Hawks as assistant coach

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If true, Brey will make the jump to the NBA for the first time in his coaching career.

Notre Dame

Irish softball splits Saturday doubleheader, takes series against Virginia Tech

Updated: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Notre Dame is now 27-12-1 on the season and 9-8-1 in ACC play.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football holds closed scrimmage one week prior to Blue-Gold Game

Updated: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Head Coach Marcus Freeman gave us a bit of an indication of what his staff was looking for and how the day went for his players.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Spring Football: Coach Rudolph leads the charge for Irish offensive line

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
The Irish are going through a transition this year after legendary offensive line coach Harry Hiestand decided to call it quits after this past season.

Notre Dame

ND’s Tuihalamaka improving at vyper position in sophomore season

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
The Irish lost their all-time leader in quarterback sacks this offseason, as Isaiah Foskey prepares to enter this year’s NFL Draft. Foskey filled the team’s coveted vyper position last season.

Notre Dame

Spring Football: Coach Washington confident in Irish defensive line

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
Despite losing Isaiah Foskey and the Ademilola brothers, defensive line coach Al Washington is confident in the group he still has.

Notre Dame

ND softball coach Gumpf becomes Notre Dame’s all-time winningest coach

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Tuesday night’s win was the 849th win for head softball coach Deanna Gumpf, which officially puts her ahead of the legendary Muffet McGraw for the most all-time wins in any sport in Notre Dame history.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame women’s basketball to open 2023-24 season in Paris

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It will be the first ever college basketball game — men’s or women’s — to be played in the City of Lights.

Notre Dame

Hitting the Ground Running: Irish return major production at running back

Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Under position coach Deland McCullough, Irish running backs combined for nearly 2,500 yards on the ground last season.