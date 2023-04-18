Notre Dame submits zoning request for next housing development

By Mark Peterson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details came out on Tuesday about the next big thing on the Notre Dame campus.

The university plans to develop a 28.5-acre piece of property at the northeast corner of S.R. 933 and Douglas Road.

The land is now vacant.

Phase one of the project calls for the construction of 370 apartments in four and five story buildings starting off Douglas and extending north.

Phase two could add 115 townhomes on the northern edge of campus at the Roseland border to better blend in with the type of housing that’s already there.

Notre Dame has partnered with Buckingham Companies on the “Northern Edge” project.

Buckingham will oversee the development, but Notre Dame will retain ownership of the land.

“If everything goes according to plan, what would end up happening is you’re looking at a development that’s probably in excess of $150 million. It’ll take a little bit to do the development because obviously, they’ll have to work with market conditions and with construction-type things, but if all goes well and they would receive approvals, if they were going to do the first phase of the installment, they would be looking at 2024,” Mike Danch of Danch Harner and Associates told members of the St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission.

The commission today favorably received a request for a zoning change needed for the project.

