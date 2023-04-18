Notre Dame baseball to play Northwestern at Wrigley Field in May

CHICAGO (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team will take the field at one of the sport’s most iconic stadiums next month.

The team announced on Monday that it will face Northwestern at Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs, on May 16.

It will be the first game Notre Dame has ever played at the Friendly Confines, and only Northwestern’s second.

First pitch on May 16 is set for 6 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. CDT. To purchase tickets, click here.

It will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Irish shutout the Wildcats 12-0 back on April 4 in South Bend.

