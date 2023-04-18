New season underway at Wellfield Botanic Gardens

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring flowers are in full bloom at Wellfield Botanic Gardens.

In addition to the thousands of daffodils and tulips in bloom right now, a new Peace Garden will soon open at Wellfield.

The new garden, located right by the Japanese Garden, will feature a nice, curvy pathway with nice benches, little scenes, and beautiful hardscapes.

“It kind of has that little hide and reveal around each corner,” said Eric Garton, the executive director at Wellfield Botanic Gardens. “And as the plants grow in, it’s just going to be gorgeous.”

The Peace Garden will open this spring.

Wellfield Botanic Gardens is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily.

