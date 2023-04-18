Medical Moment: Personalized treatment for deadly blood, marrow cancer

(WNDU) - Cancer starts when cells in a part of the body begin to grow out of control.

There are many kinds of cancer. Cells in nearly any part of the body can become cancer. Acute myeloid leukemia or AML starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well. It can sometimes spread to other parts of the body, including the lymph nodes, liver, spleen, central nervous system (brain and spinal cord), and testicles.

It’s the most common blood and bone marrow cancer in adults.

20,000 Americans will be diagnosed with AML this year. 11,000 will die from it.

Now, researchers at the University of Cincinnati are leading a trial designed to personalize treatment for this deadly form of cancer.

General signs and symptoms of the early stages of acute myelogenous leukemia may mimic those of the flu or other common diseases. Signs and symptoms of acute myelogenous leukemia include:

Fever

Bone pain

Lethargy and fatigue

Shortness of breath

Pale skin

Frequent infections

Easy bruising and/or unusual bleeding

If you have signs or symptoms of acute myelogenous leukemia, your doctor may recommend that you undergo diagnostic tests, including: blood tests, bone marrow tests, lumbar puncture, and/or testing your cancer cells in the lab.

Acute myelogenous leukemia often strikes people in their golden years, but only one in 10 patients over the age of 60 will still be alive five years after diagnosis. It’s cancer that progresses very rapidly.

“Although it has one name, there are probably 15, 20 different types of AML,” said John Byrd, MD, at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center. “Before, when people were diagnosed with AML, they would come in everybody would be treated the same way.”

Usually, with toxic chemotherapy and pills. Now, Dr. Byrd and his colleagues are looking at personalized treatment for AML. Researchers will use genetic sequencing to identify mutations, or what drives each patient’s disease, and then match treatments to the patient.

“Once a medicine gets approved in one indication, it can potentially be applied to a lot of other types of cancers that have that same mutation but might be in a different part of the body,” Dr. Byrd continued.

The researchers say the beat AML trial is not really one trial but multiple treatments at the same time to see what works and what doesn’t work for patients. Possibly marking the first significant changes in AML treatment in decades.

The University of Cincinnati is one of 16 sites nationally enrolling patients. While traditional clinical trials usually study one drug or one combination of drugs, this is considered a master trial under the guidance of the FDA, as it is testing multiple sites at the same time.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.