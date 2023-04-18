Man charged with shooting Black teen who went to wrong address turns himself in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The man accused of shooting a 16-year-old Black boy who had gone to the wrong address to pick up his siblings has been taken into custody.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday afternoon that 84-year-old Andrew Lester had surrendered himself at the Clay County Detention Center.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against him Monday afternoon, accusing him of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

Yarl was shot Thursday evening after attempting to pick up his siblings from an evening at their friend’s house. He mistook NE 115th Street for NE 115th Terrace and drove up to Lester’s home where he rang the doorbell.

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address attempting to pick up his siblings (kctv)

Lester, who lives alone, told investigators he feared someone was trying to break into his home. According to court records, Lester stated that he fired two shots within a few seconds of opening the door.

He was released from police custody Friday as Kansas City police stated they were working to put together a case file.

According to court records, Yarl told investigators he rang the doorbell and waited some time before the man, later identified as Lester, inside opened the door, holding a firearm. Yarl said he was then shot in the head and fell to the ground where he was shot a second time.

Yarl told investigators he then ran off to nearby homes asking for people to call 911.

He was taken to the hospital that night with serious injuries. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head, another to his upper right arm.

He was released from the hospital Monday morning, and Cleo Nagbe, his mother, stated he is surrounded by multiple family members who are medical professionals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.