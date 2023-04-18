Legendary Indiana high school basketball coach Al Rhodes announces retirement

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the winningest active coaches in Indiana is active no more.

Penn High School boys basketball coach Al Rhodes has announced his retirement after 42 years of coaching.

Rhodes leaves the Kingsmen as the program’s winningest coach, picking up 239 wins during his 15 seasons leading Penn. His coaching career consists of 693 total wins in 42 seasons.

Prior to his time at Penn, Rhodes coached the Warsaw Tigers to a state championship in 1984 and coached two Indiana Mr. Basketball award winners. He’s hoping to add a third to his resume on Wednesday night with Markus Burton.

In total, the Indiana Hall of Fame inductee has won 18 sectional titles, nine regional championships, and four semi-state championships.

