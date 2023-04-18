Legendary Indiana high school basketball coach Al Rhodes announces retirement

By Matt Loch
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the winningest active coaches in Indiana is active no more.

Penn High School boys basketball coach Al Rhodes has announced his retirement after 42 years of coaching.

Rhodes leaves the Kingsmen as the program’s winningest coach, picking up 239 wins during his 15 seasons leading Penn. His coaching career consists of 693 total wins in 42 seasons.

Prior to his time at Penn, Rhodes coached the Warsaw Tigers to a state championship in 1984 and coached two Indiana Mr. Basketball award winners. He’s hoping to add a third to his resume on Wednesday night with Markus Burton.

In total, the Indiana Hall of Fame inductee has won 18 sectional titles, nine regional championships, and four semi-state championships.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles experimenting on defense

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Loch
Styles played defensive back in high school, and now it seems he may try to make the transition here at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame to unveil ‘The Shirt 2023’ on Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The design is expected to be revealed at 6 p.m. during a ceremony on the library lawn, south of the Hesburgh Library.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame baseball to play Northwestern at Wrigley Field in May

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It will be the first game Notre Dame has ever played at the Friendly Confines.

High School

Sister, Sister: Sibling rivalry among teammates for Saint Joe softball

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
Riley Zache and Berkley Zache are the leading pitcher-catcher combination for the defending state champion Saint Joe softball team. But despite winning together — as most sibling relationships go — there are good times, and not-so-good times.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Sources: Mike Brey to join Atlanta Hawks as assistant coach

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If true, Brey will make the jump to the NBA for the first time in his coaching career.

Notre Dame

Irish softball splits Saturday doubleheader, takes series against Virginia Tech

Updated: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Notre Dame is now 27-12-1 on the season and 9-8-1 in ACC play.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football holds closed scrimmage one week prior to Blue-Gold Game

Updated: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Head Coach Marcus Freeman gave us a bit of an indication of what his staff was looking for and how the day went for his players.

High School

Mishawaka baseball remains undefeated with 13-7 win over Saint Joe

Updated: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Cavemen scored early and often, going up by 13 runs before Saint Joe added five of its own in the bottom of the fifth to avoid the 10-run rule.

News

Former Concord, NBA star Shawn Kemp charged in Washington parking lot shooting

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Kemp was arrested after the shooting outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8.

Notre Dame

Spring Football: Coach Rudolph leads the charge for Irish offensive line

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
The Irish are going through a transition this year after legendary offensive line coach Harry Hiestand decided to call it quits after this past season.