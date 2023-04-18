Job fair to be held for Mishawaka students

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School students looking for work will have the chance to land a job on Tuesday!

The Mishawaka Education Foundation is hosting its first-ever job fair at Mishawaka High School for juniors and seniors only. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“The Mishawaka Education Foundation planned this event with the MHS Administrative team and the Beyond the Cave Director’s help to enable area employers to meet our MHS students and allow our students to have access to area employment and career opportunities,” said Jane Wright, the executive director for the Mishawaka Education Foundation.

Some of the businesses that will be in attendance are listed below:

Lighthouse Autism Center

Chick-fil-A

Mishawaka Fire Department

LeMaster Steel Erectors

School City of Mishawaka

DWC-CPAs

University of Notre Dame

Martin’s Supermarkets

PEI Genesis

Journeys Autism Center

Mishawaka Putt-Putt

Lycro Manufacturing

The Humane Society of St. Joseph County

INAEYC Workforce Development

Corvilla

Grove Electrical Service

Teachers Credit Union

U.S. Navy

First Source Bank

Pro Resources

Over 25 businesses and non-profit agencies will be on hand, as well as a couple of seminars.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.