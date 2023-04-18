Job fair to be held for Mishawaka students

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School students looking for work will have the chance to land a job on Tuesday!

The Mishawaka Education Foundation is hosting its first-ever job fair at Mishawaka High School for juniors and seniors only. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“The Mishawaka Education Foundation planned this event with the MHS Administrative team and the Beyond the Cave Director’s help to enable area employers to meet our MHS students and allow our students to have access to area employment and career opportunities,” said Jane Wright, the executive director for the Mishawaka Education Foundation.

Some of the businesses that will be in attendance are listed below:

  • Lighthouse Autism Center
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Mishawaka Fire Department
  • LeMaster Steel Erectors
  • School City of Mishawaka
  • DWC-CPAs
  • University of Notre Dame
  • Martin’s Supermarkets
  • PEI Genesis
  • Journeys Autism Center
  • Mishawaka Putt-Putt
  • Lycro Manufacturing
  • The Humane Society of St. Joseph County
  • INAEYC Workforce Development
  • Corvilla
  • Grove Electrical Service
  • Teachers Credit Union
  • U.S. Navy
  • First Source Bank
  • Pro Resources

Over 25 businesses and non-profit agencies will be on hand, as well as a couple of seminars.

