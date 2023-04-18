Funeral services announced for Indiana State Prison employee assaulted by inmate

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Correction will be paying its respects to one of its fallen colleagues later this week.

Mike Keel was a maintenance foreman at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. He recently celebrated his 29-year anniversary of working with the Department of Correction.

Last week, Keel was struck with a steel pipe by an inmate working in the steel shop at the prison. It was announced later in the week that he was not expected to survive his injuries.

Services will be held for Keel on Thursday, April 20, at Valparaiso Nazarene Church, which is located at 2702 E. Glendale Boulevard.

Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CDT, with funeral services beginning immediately afterward. Following the services, attendees will go outside for the Honors portion of the ceremony.

If you would like to offer your support to the Keel family, a memorial and educational fund has been set up in Mike’s honor. Donations can be made at any Horizon Bank.

