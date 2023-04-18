First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer visits Monroe Elementary School

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer took his talents on the road on Tuesday morning, as he spoke to students at Monroe Elementary in South Bend!

During his visit, Andrew spoke about his career path, how he does his forecast, and more. And of course, he was joined by the WNDU Polar Bear!

WNDU-TV would like to thank Monroe Elementary School for letting us stop by, and we hope you all had as much fun as our Polar Bear did!

